White House: Israel must change its approach in Gaza or face consequences

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-04 | 15:14
LBCI
White House: Israel must change its approach in Gaza or face consequences
White House: Israel must change its approach in Gaza or face consequences

White House spokesperson John Kirby said Thursday that if Israel does not change its approach in the Gaza war, the United States will change its policy towards Israel.

Kirby's remarks to reporters came just hours after US President Joe Biden delivered his strongest public rebuke of Israel since the outbreak of its war with Hamas, warning that US policy on Gaza will be determined by whether Israel takes steps to ensure the safety of Palestinian civilians and aid workers.

Reuters
