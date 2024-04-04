News
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
14
o
White House: Israel must change its approach in Gaza or face consequences
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-04 | 15:24
White House: Israel must change its approach in Gaza or face consequences
White House spokesperson John Kirby said Thursday that if Israel does not change its approach in the Gaza war, the United States will change its policy towards Israel.
Kirby's remarks to reporters came just hours after US President Joe Biden delivered his strongest public rebuke of Israel since the outbreak of its war with Hamas, warning that US policy on Gaza will be determined by whether Israel takes steps to ensure the safety of Palestinian civilians and aid workers.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
United States
Policy
Israel
Gaza
War
Next
World Central Kitchen calls for independent investigation into killing of aid workers by Israeli army
Australia PM says Israel's explanation for aid workers deaths' 'not good enough'
Previous
