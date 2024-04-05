News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
24
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
24
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel plans to adjust war tactics after killing of aid workers in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-04 | 23:58
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Israel plans to adjust war tactics after killing of aid workers in Gaza
Israel said on Thursday it would adjust tactics in the Gaza war after killing seven aid workers in air strikes its military has acknowledged were a major mistake and that inquiry findings would be made public soon.
Monday's incident has stoked Western anger at the mounting civilian toll in the Palestinian enclave, especially as the slain World Central Kitchen staff included Australian, British, and Polish citizens along with a US-Canadian dual national.
At least 196 humanitarian workers have been killed in Gaza since October, according to the United Nations.
Israel's leaders have voiced sorrow over what the military called a "grave mistake" after the misidentification of a WCK convoy at night in a complex combat zone.
Charity founder chef Jose Andres said the convoy was "systematically" targeted even though Israel's military was aware of his staff's movements.
When asked to respond, Israeli government spokesperson Raquela Karamson said during a media briefing, "This was unintended."
"Clearly something went wrong here, and as we learn more and the investigation reveals exactly what happened and the cause of what happened, we will certainly adjust our practices in the future to make sure this does not happen again."
She said publication of the investigation's findings could take weeks. But the chief Israeli military spokesperson, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, appeared to give a much shorter timeline.
An investigators' report was given to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant on Thursday, Hagari said in a televised statement.
"And I believe that, after we present this to the ambassadors from the respective countries and to the members of the WCK organization, we will make it public in a clear, transparent manner - and that will happen soon," he said.
Israel Ziv, a retired army general who formerly commanded the Gaza division, said the incident may have resulted from the military enabling more junior officers to authorize air strikes.
Whereas during quieter periods, such an operation would require a green light from a division commander or a general in charge of regional forces, he said, "In wartime, the situation is utterly transformed because the number of threats is never-ending."
"If you don't allow greater latitude, further down the ranks, on opening fire, you endanger the troops and the war."
Ziv noted that Israel, which went to war after Hamas gunmen rampaged in its southern towns and army bases on Oct 7, has been fighting both to destroy the Palestinian Islamists' military capacity and deny them access to humanitarian aid sent to Gaza.
"That complicates the situation," he told Reuters.
As a preliminary move to make amends for the WCK deaths, Israel said it would set up a joint operational coordination room with humanitarian agencies located within the military's Southern Command - where Gaza missions are directly managed.
An Israeli security official who spoke on condition of anonymity said ground forces in Gaza were down to around a quarter of their numbers at the height of the invasion and focused on more pinpoint missions and securing conquered areas.
"This may have contributed to a feeling of 'sitting duck' vulnerability. Troops prefer to be on the offensive, rather than static and potentially open to attack or to seeing the enemy operate with relative freedom," the official said.
"The investigation will have to determine, among other things, whether this kind of thinking affected the judgment of whoever decided that the convoy should be struck."
"There is no war without mistakes - quite the opposite," Ziv said. "But usually in this kind of combat, the number of non-combatants killed, in relation to enemy dead, is higher than what the IDF (Israel Defence Forces) has caused (in Gaza)."
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
World Central Kitchen
Aid
Workers
Gaza
War
Attack
Next
US examining report that Israel used AI to identify bombing targets in Gaza
White House: Israel must change its approach in Gaza or face consequences
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-04-03
US demands 'swift' Israeli investigation into attack on aid workers in Gaza
World News
2024-04-03
US demands 'swift' Israeli investigation into attack on aid workers in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-26
Guterres warns that an Israeli attack on Rafah would mean "the end of humanitarian aid programs" in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-26
Guterres warns that an Israeli attack on Rafah would mean "the end of humanitarian aid programs" in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-04
World Central Kitchen calls for independent investigation into killing of aid workers by Israeli army
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-04
World Central Kitchen calls for independent investigation into killing of aid workers by Israeli army
0
World News
2024-04-03
Spanish PM states Israel's explanation on aid workers attack is 'insufficient and unacceptable'
World News
2024-04-03
Spanish PM states Israel's explanation on aid workers attack is 'insufficient and unacceptable'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:04
UN Human Rights Council calls for halt to arms sales to Israel
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:04
UN Human Rights Council calls for halt to arms sales to Israel
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:50
UN: Attacks against those involved in humanitarian aid may amount to war crimes
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:50
UN: Attacks against those involved in humanitarian aid may amount to war crimes
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:35
Biden to Netanyahu: Protect civilians in Gaza or US policy will change
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:35
Biden to Netanyahu: Protect civilians in Gaza or US policy will change
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:29
Berlin: Israel has no excuse to block aid to Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:29
Berlin: Israel has no excuse to block aid to Gaza
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-11
Lebanon's traffic authority to accept first-time driving license applications from November 15
Lebanon News
2023-11-11
Lebanon's traffic authority to accept first-time driving license applications from November 15
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:50
UN: Attacks against those involved in humanitarian aid may amount to war crimes
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:50
UN: Attacks against those involved in humanitarian aid may amount to war crimes
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-21
Hezbollah mourns its member Ismail Ahmad El Zein from Shhour
Lebanon News
2023-10-21
Hezbollah mourns its member Ismail Ahmad El Zein from Shhour
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-04
Israel states UN attempting to 'keep quiet' on report about Hamas sexual attacks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-04
Israel states UN attempting to 'keep quiet' on report about Hamas sexual attacks
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:37
Lebanon's PM addresses Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon; seeks solutions for refugee crisis - statement
Lebanon News
07:37
Lebanon's PM addresses Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon; seeks solutions for refugee crisis - statement
2
Lebanon News
14:33
Firas Hatoum summoned: The ongoing legal saga surrounding LBCI's 'Marhaba Dawle'
Lebanon News
14:33
Firas Hatoum summoned: The ongoing legal saga surrounding LBCI's 'Marhaba Dawle'
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
Israeli Panic: GPS Disruption and Beirut Coordinates
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
Israeli Panic: GPS Disruption and Beirut Coordinates
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:41
Humanitarian Crisis in Lebanon: Impact of Israel-Hezbollah Confrontations
News Bulletin Reports
11:41
Humanitarian Crisis in Lebanon: Impact of Israel-Hezbollah Confrontations
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Migration Crisis: Lebanon and Cyprus Facing Shared Challenges
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Migration Crisis: Lebanon and Cyprus Facing Shared Challenges
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
23:58
Israel plans to adjust war tactics after killing of aid workers in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
23:58
Israel plans to adjust war tactics after killing of aid workers in Gaza
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:49
Balochistan: A Region of Tensions and Opportunities
News Bulletin Reports
11:49
Balochistan: A Region of Tensions and Opportunities
8
Lebanon Economy
02:28
Fuel prices rise across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:28
Fuel prices rise across Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More