US examining report that Israel used AI to identify bombing targets in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-05 | 00:09
High views
US examining report that Israel used AI to identify bombing targets in Gaza
2min
US examining report that Israel used AI to identify bombing targets in Gaza

The United States was looking into a media report that the Israeli military has been using artificial intelligence to help identify bombing targets in Gaza, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told CNN on Thursday.

Kirby, in the CNN interview, said the US had not verified the content of the media report published in +972 Magazine and Local Call on Wednesday. It cited Israeli intelligence officials involved in the reported program known as "Lavender."

The media report said the Israeli army had marked tens of thousands of Gazans as suspects for assassination, using the AI system with little human oversight.

The Israeli army denies that AI was used to identify suspected extremists and targets.

"The Israeli army does not use an artificial intelligence system that identifies terrorist operatives or tries to predict whether a person is a terrorist. Information systems are merely tools for analysts in the target identification process," the Israeli army said in a statement.

The statement added that the Israeli army directives mandate analysts to conduct independent examinations, in which they verify that the identified targets meet the relevant definitions in line with international law and Israeli guidelines.

Kirby, in the CNN interview, was also asked about reports that the Israeli security cabinet had approved the opening of the Erez crossing with Gaza to allow more humanitarian aid to enter.

Kirby said the opening of the crossing would be "welcome news" and "certainly in keeping" with what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told US President Joe Biden in their call on Thursday.

The White House said that Biden, in the call, threatened to condition support for Israel's offensive in Gaza on its taking concrete steps to protect aid workers and civilians.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

United States

Israel

Artificial Intelligence

Gaza

War

Bomb

Target

John Kirby

