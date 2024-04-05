'Open Arms' suspends humanitarian activity in Gaza after aid workers' death

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-05 | 00:41
High views
'Open Arms' suspends humanitarian activity in Gaza after aid workers' death
'Open Arms' suspends humanitarian activity in Gaza after aid workers' death

The Spanish non-governmental organization "Open Arms," which collaborated with the "World Central Kitchen" organization to bring the first aid ship to Gaza through a special maritime corridor from Cyprus, announced the suspension of its humanitarian operations in the sector after seven relief workers were killed in an Israeli airstrike.

"Open Arms," which returned its ship to the Cypriot port of Larnaca on Wednesday, condemned the killing of the workers with the "World Central Kitchen," describing what happened as "an incomprehensible violent act."

Relief workers were distributing a second load of food and supplies that had arrived via Cyprus when their convoy came under attack on Monday.

The Spanish relief organization said in a statement, "With the arrival of the boat 'Open Arms' on Thursday to Larnaca in Cyprus, the mission with the 'World Central Kitchen' through the humanitarian corridor to the Gaza Strip has been suspended following the deadly attack suffered by the convoy."

Oscar Camps, director of "Open Arms," demanded in the statement "answers and accountability for this unacceptable attack."

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Open Arms

Gaza

Aid

Workers

World Central Kitchen

War

Israel

