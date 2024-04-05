Israel approves reopening of Erez crossing into Gaza, use of Ashdod port for aid

2024-04-05 | 01:24
Israel approves reopening of Erez crossing into Gaza, use of Ashdod port for aid
Israel approves reopening of Erez crossing into Gaza, use of Ashdod port for aid

Israel approved the reopening of the Erez crossing into northern Gaza and the temporary use of Ashdod port in southern Israel to increase humanitarian aid supplies into Gaza, a statement from the prime minister’s office said on Friday.

It also approved expanded entry of aid from Jordan through the Kerem Shalom crossing, the statement said.

Reuters
