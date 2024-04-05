Gaza crisis: 62% of homes destroyed, 1.7 million displaced, UNRWA report finds

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-05 | 03:12
High views
Gaza crisis: 62% of homes destroyed, 1.7 million displaced, UNRWA report finds
2min
Gaza crisis: 62% of homes destroyed, 1.7 million displaced, UNRWA report finds

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) issued a report providing an assessment of the devastation in Gaza following 180 days of the war between Israel and Hamas.

Highlighted in the report is an assessment conducted by the United Nations, World Bank, and the European Union, utilizing satellite imagery to gauge the extent of destruction in Gaza.

According to the report, the ongoing conflict has inflicted significant damage, with approximately 62 percent of homes in Gaza being either damaged or destroyed. Additionally, an alarming 84 percent of health facilities have suffered similar fates.

The collapse of the education system has further exacerbated the crisis, leaving 625,000 children out of school.

Moreover, UNRWA noted that most of the nearly 980 NGOs registered in Gaza have ceased operations, exacerbating the limitations on humanitarian assistance.

Despite efforts, the volume of aid entering Gaza remains insufficient, with an average of 169 aid trucks per day crossing through designated border crossings since April. This falls well below the operational capacity and target of 500 daily trucks.

Furthermore, the humanitarian situation for displaced individuals is dire, with up to 1.7 million people, representing over 75 percent of the population, displaced across the Gaza Strip.

The report also provided figures that include 1 million people residing in or near emergency shelters, with approximately 160,000 internally displaced persons recorded in UNRWA shelters in Northern Gaza and Gaza City governorates.

Lastly, the report underscored the urgent need for international assistance to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and provide support to affected populations.
