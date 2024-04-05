News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
24
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
24
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll rises to 33,091 in Gaza since October 7th
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-05 | 04:30
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll rises to 33,091 in Gaza since October 7th
The Ministry of Health in Gaza said in a statement on Friday that more than 33,091 Palestinians have been killed and 75,750 others injured in the Israeli military attack on the sector since October 7th.
It added that 54 Palestinians were killed and 82 injured in the past twenty-four hours.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas Health Ministry
Death Toll
Israel
Strike
War
Gaza
Next
Blinken: US welcomes Israel for allowing more aid to enter Gaza
Gaza crisis: 62% of homes destroyed, 1.7 million displaced, UNRWA report finds
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11
Hamas Health Ministry: The death toll from Israeli attacks rises to 31,112 since the start of the war in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11
Hamas Health Ministry: The death toll from Israeli attacks rises to 31,112 since the start of the war in Gaza
0
Middle East News
2024-01-07
Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Gaza increases to 22,835
Middle East News
2024-01-07
Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Gaza increases to 22,835
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-03
Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll in Gaza rises to 32,975 since the start of the war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-03
Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll in Gaza rises to 32,975 since the start of the war
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-30
Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll in Gaza rises to 32,705 since the start of the war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-30
Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll in Gaza rises to 32,705 since the start of the war
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:04
UN Human Rights Council calls for halt to arms sales to Israel
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:04
UN Human Rights Council calls for halt to arms sales to Israel
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:50
UN: Attacks against those involved in humanitarian aid may amount to war crimes
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:50
UN: Attacks against those involved in humanitarian aid may amount to war crimes
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:35
Biden to Netanyahu: Protect civilians in Gaza or US policy will change
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:35
Biden to Netanyahu: Protect civilians in Gaza or US policy will change
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:29
Berlin: Israel has no excuse to block aid to Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:29
Berlin: Israel has no excuse to block aid to Gaza
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-16
Massive Fire Erupted at Restaurant in Shabrouh Faraya
Lebanon News
2023-08-16
Massive Fire Erupted at Restaurant in Shabrouh Faraya
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-16
Nabih Berri calls for a legislative session on Thursday
Lebanon News
2023-08-16
Nabih Berri calls for a legislative session on Thursday
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-11
Lebanon's traffic authority to accept first-time driving license applications from November 15
Lebanon News
2023-11-11
Lebanon's traffic authority to accept first-time driving license applications from November 15
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:50
UN: Attacks against those involved in humanitarian aid may amount to war crimes
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:50
UN: Attacks against those involved in humanitarian aid may amount to war crimes
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:37
Lebanon's PM addresses Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon; seeks solutions for refugee crisis - statement
Lebanon News
07:37
Lebanon's PM addresses Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon; seeks solutions for refugee crisis - statement
2
Lebanon News
14:33
Firas Hatoum summoned: The ongoing legal saga surrounding LBCI's 'Marhaba Dawle'
Lebanon News
14:33
Firas Hatoum summoned: The ongoing legal saga surrounding LBCI's 'Marhaba Dawle'
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
Israeli Panic: GPS Disruption and Beirut Coordinates
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
Israeli Panic: GPS Disruption and Beirut Coordinates
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:41
Humanitarian Crisis in Lebanon: Impact of Israel-Hezbollah Confrontations
News Bulletin Reports
11:41
Humanitarian Crisis in Lebanon: Impact of Israel-Hezbollah Confrontations
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Migration Crisis: Lebanon and Cyprus Facing Shared Challenges
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Migration Crisis: Lebanon and Cyprus Facing Shared Challenges
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
23:58
Israel plans to adjust war tactics after killing of aid workers in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
23:58
Israel plans to adjust war tactics after killing of aid workers in Gaza
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:49
Balochistan: A Region of Tensions and Opportunities
News Bulletin Reports
11:49
Balochistan: A Region of Tensions and Opportunities
8
Lebanon Economy
02:28
Fuel prices rise across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:28
Fuel prices rise across Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More