Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll rises to 33,091 in Gaza since October 7th

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-05
High views
LBCI
LBCI
0min
Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll rises to 33,091 in Gaza since October 7th

The Ministry of Health in Gaza said in a statement on Friday that more than 33,091 Palestinians have been killed and 75,750 others injured in the Israeli military attack on the sector since October 7th.

It added that 54 Palestinians were killed and 82 injured in the past twenty-four hours.

Reuters
Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas Health Ministry

Death Toll

Israel

Strike

War

Gaza

