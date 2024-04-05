Trump believes that Israel is losing 'war of communication'

Former US President Donald Trump sees Israel as losing the "war of communication" in Gaza due to the scenes being broadcast about the war in the region, and it must quickly resolve the conflict.



Trump said in an interview on Thursday's "Hugh Hewitt Show, "Israel is completely losing the war of communication." He considered that "the matter must end, and we must return to normalcy," emphasizing that "victory must be achieved; it takes a lot of time."



He added, "They broadcast night videos of collapsing buildings; they should not be publishing such clips, so they are losing the war of communication."



AFP