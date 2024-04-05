Biden to Netanyahu: Protect civilians in Gaza or US policy will change

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-05 | 05:35
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Biden to Netanyahu: Protect civilians in Gaza or US policy will change

President Joe Biden threatened on Thursday to condition support for Israel's offensive in Gaza on it taking concrete steps to protect aid workers and civilians, seeking for the first time to leverage US aid to influence Israeli military behavior.

Biden's warning, relayed in a call with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday, followed a deadly Israeli attack on World Central Kitchen aid workers that spurred new calls from Biden's fellow Democrats to place conditions on US aid to Israel. Israel said the attack was a mistake.

The US president, a lifelong supporter of Israel, has resisted pressure to withhold aid or halt the shipment of weapons to the country. His warning marked the first time he has threatened to potentially condition aid, a development that could change the dynamic of the nearly six-month-old war.

Biden "made clear the need for Israel to announce and implement a series of specific, concrete, and measurable steps to address civilian harm, humanitarian suffering, and the safety of aid workers," the White House said of the leaders' phone call. It said the call lasted about 30 minutes.

The president "made clear that US policy with respect to Gaza will be determined by our assessment of Israel’s immediate action on these steps," the White House said in a statement.

Washington is Israel's top weapons supplier and the Biden administration has mostly provided a diplomatic shield for it at the United Nations.

At a briefing after the call, White House spokesperson John Kirby declined to elaborate on any specific changes the US would make in its policy toward Israel and Gaza.

He said Washington hoped to see an announcement of Israeli steps in the "upcoming hours and days."



Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Biden

Netanyahu

Protect

Civilians

Gaza

US

Policy

