UN: Attacks against those involved in humanitarian aid may amount to war crimes

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-05 | 05:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UN: Attacks against those involved in humanitarian aid may amount to war crimes
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
UN: Attacks against those involved in humanitarian aid may amount to war crimes

The United Nations Human Rights Office said on Friday that attacks against people or objects involved in humanitarian assistance may amount to war crimes, following a deadly strike by Israel against aid workers in the Gaza Strip.

"Attacking people or objects involved in humanitarian assistance may amount to a war crime," said U.N. Human Rights Office spokesperson Jeremy Laurence. "As the High Commissioner has repeatedly stated, impunity must end."

Seven workers from World Central Kitchen, which provides food relief in crisis and conflict zones, were killed when their convoy was hit on Monday night shortly after they oversaw the unloading of 100 tons of food brought to the Palestinian enclave by sea.



Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

UN

Attacks

Humanitarian

Aid

War

Crimes

LBCI Next
UN Human Rights Council calls for halt to arms sales to Israel
Biden to Netanyahu: Protect civilians in Gaza or US policy will change
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-15

UNIFIL condemns attacks on civilians, highlights concerns of war crimes

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:49

Human Rights Council adopts resolution on Israel's accountability for Gaza war crimes

LBCI
World News
2024-03-20

US vows $47 mln humanitarian aid for Sudan, neighboring countries

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-19

UN: Israeli restrictions on aid entry to Gaza 'may constitute war crime'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:40

Blinken: US calls for a thorough investigation into Israel's airstrike on relief workers

LBCI
Middle East News
08:28

Turkey arrests two more suspected spies for Israel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:13

World Central Kitchen demands independent investigation into the killing of its workers

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:32

Poland demands Israel to conduct a 'criminal investigation' into Gaza humanitarian workers' 'killing'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-29

Iran's arms export boom: A post-sanctions surge

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-18

Journalist Ismail al-Ghoul released from Israeli detention: Al Jazeera reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

Interior Minister sets date for municipal elections in Mount Lebanon on May 12, 2024

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-28

Over 1.1 million in Gaza face 'extreme' food insecurity: UN reports

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:50

Israeli Panic: GPS Disruption and Beirut Coordinates

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:33

Firas Hatoum summoned: The ongoing legal saga surrounding LBCI's 'Marhaba Dawle'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:41

Humanitarian Crisis in Lebanon: Impact of Israel-Hezbollah Confrontations

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:02

Mustafa Barghouti to LBCI: Netanyahu may provoke conflict with Lebanon for self-interest, not for his people

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:43

Migration Crisis: Lebanon and Cyprus Facing Shared Challenges

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
23:58

Israel plans to adjust war tactics after killing of aid workers in Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:49

Balochistan: A Region of Tensions and Opportunities

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:28

Fuel prices rise across Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More