UN Human Rights Council calls for halt to arms sales to Israel

The United Nations Human Rights Council on Friday called for a halt to any arms sales to Israel in light of the war in the Gaza Strip, expressing concerns about the possibility of "genocide" against Palestinians.



This is the first time that the Human Rights Council has taken a stance on the ongoing war in the region since October 7, when Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on southern Israel.



The council adopted a strong tone towards Israel in the text, but it has no binding means to enforce its resolutions.



Twenty-eight of the council's 47 members voted in favor of the resolution, with six voting against it, including the United States and Germany, while 13 countries, including France, India, and Japan, abstained from voting.



AFP











