UN Human Rights Council calls for halt to arms sales to Israel

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-05 | 06:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UN Human Rights Council calls for halt to arms sales to Israel
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
UN Human Rights Council calls for halt to arms sales to Israel

The United Nations Human Rights Council on Friday called for a halt to any arms sales to Israel in light of the war in the Gaza Strip, expressing concerns about the possibility of "genocide" against Palestinians.

This is the first time that the Human Rights Council has taken a stance on the ongoing war in the region since October 7, when Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on southern Israel.

The council adopted a strong tone towards Israel in the text, but it has no binding means to enforce its resolutions.

Twenty-eight of the council's 47 members voted in favor of the resolution, with six voting against it, including the United States and Germany, while 13 countries, including France, India, and Japan, abstained from voting.

AFP





Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

United Nations

Human Rights Council

Israel

War

Gaza

Palestinians

Genocide

LBCI Next
Israel to sack two officers after finding grave errors in strike on aid workers
UN: Attacks against those involved in humanitarian aid may amount to war crimes
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:49

Human Rights Council adopts resolution on Israel's accountability for Gaza war crimes

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
23:58

Israel plans to adjust war tactics after killing of aid workers in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-02

At least 32,916 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza: Health Ministry

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-01

More than 32,845 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza: Health Ministry

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:40

Blinken: US calls for a thorough investigation into Israel's airstrike on relief workers

LBCI
Middle East News
08:28

Turkey arrests two more suspected spies for Israel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:13

World Central Kitchen demands independent investigation into the killing of its workers

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:32

Poland demands Israel to conduct a 'criminal investigation' into Gaza humanitarian workers' 'killing'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-29

Iran's arms export boom: A post-sanctions surge

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-18

Journalist Ismail al-Ghoul released from Israeli detention: Al Jazeera reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

Interior Minister sets date for municipal elections in Mount Lebanon on May 12, 2024

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-28

Over 1.1 million in Gaza face 'extreme' food insecurity: UN reports

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:50

Israeli Panic: GPS Disruption and Beirut Coordinates

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:33

Firas Hatoum summoned: The ongoing legal saga surrounding LBCI's 'Marhaba Dawle'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:41

Humanitarian Crisis in Lebanon: Impact of Israel-Hezbollah Confrontations

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:02

Mustafa Barghouti to LBCI: Netanyahu may provoke conflict with Lebanon for self-interest, not for his people

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:43

Migration Crisis: Lebanon and Cyprus Facing Shared Challenges

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
23:58

Israel plans to adjust war tactics after killing of aid workers in Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:49

Balochistan: A Region of Tensions and Opportunities

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:28

Fuel prices rise across Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More