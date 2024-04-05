Israel to sack two officers after finding grave errors in strike on aid workers

2024-04-05 | 06:57
Israel to sack two officers after finding grave errors in strike on aid workers

An Israeli inquiry into the killing of seven aid workers in an air strike in Gaza this week found serious errors and breaches of procedure by the military, with the result that two officers have been dismissed and senior commanders formally reprimanded.

The inquiry found that Israeli forces mistakenly believed they were attacking Hamas gunmen when drone strikes hit the three vehicles of the World Central Kitchen aid group, but that standard procedures had been violated.

"The strike on the aid vehicles is a grave mistake stemming from a serious failure due to a mistaken identification, errors in decision-making, and an attack contrary to the Standard Operating Procedures," the military said in a statement issued on Friday.

It said it had dismissed a brigade chief of staff with the rank of colonel and a brigade fire support officer with the rank of major and issued formal reprimands to senior officers, including the general at the head of the Southern Command.

The killing of the seven aid workers, who included citizens of Britain, Australia, and Poland, a dual US-Canadian national, and a Palestinian colleague, triggered global outrage this week.

Reuters
 
Israel-Gaza War Updates

