Poland demands Israel to conduct a 'criminal investigation' into Gaza humanitarian workers' 'killing'

Warsaw announced on Friday that it had requested Israel to open a 'criminal investigation' into the 'killing' of seven humanitarian workers, including a Pole, due to an airstrike in Gaza on Monday.



Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Andrzej Szejna stated after summoning the Israeli ambassador and delivering a protest note, "We want the Polish prosecutor's office to be allowed to participate in clarification and in general in the criminal and disciplinary proceedings against the soldiers responsible for this killing."



This came when the Israeli army announced it was targeting a 'Hamas militant' when the seven workers were killed, acknowledging a series of 'serious mistakes' and violations of its laws.



AFP