World Central Kitchen demands independent investigation into the killing of its workers

Aid charity World Central Kitchen demanded on Friday an independent commission to investigate the killings of its staff in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza, saying the Israeli military could not credibly investigate its own "failure."



The US-based NGO said in a statement, "We demand the formation of an independent investigation committee charged with investigating the killing of our colleagues," stressing that the Israeli army "cannot credibly investigate its own failure in Gaza."



The army admitted to committing a series of "mistakes" and violations of its own laws after spotting an armed man suspected of being from the Hamas movement, who bombed the aid convoy.





AFP