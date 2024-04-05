US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday ''The US carefully scrutinizes Israel's investigation into the airstrike that resulted in the deaths of seven relief workers from World Central Kitchen this week." He added that Washington would closely monitor the steps Israel takes.



Blinken continued in remarks to reporters in Brussels, "Israel needs to take full responsibility for this incident. It is also important to show steps taken to hold those responsible accountable. Most importantly, steps must be taken from now on to ensure that such a thing never happens again."



Reuters