Blinken: US calls for a thorough investigation into Israel's airstrike on relief workers

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-05 | 09:40
Blinken: US calls for a thorough investigation into Israel's airstrike on relief workers
0min
Blinken: US calls for a thorough investigation into Israel's airstrike on relief workers

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday ''The US carefully scrutinizes Israel's investigation into the airstrike that resulted in the deaths of seven relief workers from World Central Kitchen this week." He added that Washington would closely monitor the steps Israel takes.

Blinken continued in remarks to reporters in Brussels, "Israel needs to take full responsibility for this incident. It is also important to show steps taken to hold those responsible accountable. Most importantly, steps must be taken from now on to ensure that such a thing never happens again."

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Antony Blinken

United States

Israel

Investigation

Relief Workers

Airstrike

Gaza

War

Israel plans to adjust war tactics after killing of aid workers in Gaza
White House: Israel must change its approach in Gaza or face consequences
