News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
23
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
23
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Biden urges Egypt and Qatar to pressure Hamas to reach hostage agreement with Israel
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-06 | 00:11
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Biden urges Egypt and Qatar to pressure Hamas to reach hostage agreement with Israel
US President Joe Biden on Friday urged the leaders of Egypt and Qatar to pressure Hamas militants to agree to a Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal ahead of a fresh round of talks this weekend in Cairo.
A US official said that CIA Director Bill Burns will lead the US delegation to the Cairo talks.
A senior Biden administration official said Biden wrote letters to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, on the state of the hostage talks. He urged them to secure commitments from Hamas to agree to and abide by a deal.
The United States and its allies view a ceasefire as essential to allowing more humanitarian aid to get into Gaza amid fears of famine among the Palestinians there.
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan will meet the families of the hostages at the White House on Monday, the official said.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
United States
Qatar
Egypt
Israel
Hamas
War
Gaza
Joe Biden
Ceasefire
Negotiations
Hostages
Next
Australia deems Israeli information on death of aid worker in Gaza 'insufficient'
Policy pivot: Israeli decision-making altered after Biden-Netanyahu talks
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-01-29
Proposal to release Israeli hostages in Gaza to be presented to Hamas, Qatar says
Middle East News
2024-01-29
Proposal to release Israeli hostages in Gaza to be presented to Hamas, Qatar says
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-03
Qatari PM says dispute in Gaza ceasefire negotiations is over return of displaced people
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-03
Qatari PM says dispute in Gaza ceasefire negotiations is over return of displaced people
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-01
Al Jazeera sources: Cairo meeting fails to advance ceasefire talks in Israel-Hamas war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-01
Al Jazeera sources: Cairo meeting fails to advance ceasefire talks in Israel-Hamas war
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-29
Israeli PM Netanyahu approves sending delegation to Egypt, Qatar for Gaza talks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-29
Israeli PM Netanyahu approves sending delegation to Egypt, Qatar for Gaza talks
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:38
Australia deems Israeli information on death of aid worker in Gaza 'insufficient'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:38
Australia deems Israeli information on death of aid worker in Gaza 'insufficient'
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:31
Policy pivot: Israeli decision-making altered after Biden-Netanyahu talks
News Bulletin Reports
12:31
Policy pivot: Israeli decision-making altered after Biden-Netanyahu talks
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:06
Gaza's famine: Israel's response to Gaza crisis sparks debate
News Bulletin Reports
12:06
Gaza's famine: Israel's response to Gaza crisis sparks debate
0
Lebanon News
11:13
Nasrallah: The threat of war on Lebanon did not halt confrontations, as the front in Lebanon remains and is linked to Gaza
Lebanon News
11:13
Nasrallah: The threat of war on Lebanon did not halt confrontations, as the front in Lebanon remains and is linked to Gaza
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
03:59
Officials: Six dead, 10 others injured in Russian strike on Kharkiv
World News
03:59
Officials: Six dead, 10 others injured in Russian strike on Kharkiv
0
World News
2023-10-17
Macron speaks of 'intensive meetings' progressing towards the release of hostages held by Hamas
World News
2023-10-17
Macron speaks of 'intensive meetings' progressing towards the release of hostages held by Hamas
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-04
Humanitarian Crisis in Lebanon: Impact of Israel-Hezbollah Confrontations
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-04
Humanitarian Crisis in Lebanon: Impact of Israel-Hezbollah Confrontations
0
Lebanon News
07:26
Interior Minister sets date for municipal elections in Mount Lebanon on May 12, 2024
Lebanon News
07:26
Interior Minister sets date for municipal elections in Mount Lebanon on May 12, 2024
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:13
Nasrallah: The threat of war on Lebanon did not halt confrontations, as the front in Lebanon remains and is linked to Gaza
Lebanon News
11:13
Nasrallah: The threat of war on Lebanon did not halt confrontations, as the front in Lebanon remains and is linked to Gaza
2
Lebanon News
05:02
Mustafa Barghouti to LBCI: Netanyahu may provoke conflict with Lebanon for self-interest, not for his people
Lebanon News
05:02
Mustafa Barghouti to LBCI: Netanyahu may provoke conflict with Lebanon for self-interest, not for his people
3
Lebanon News
07:06
Israeli army reports soldier injured by rocket from Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:06
Israeli army reports soldier injured by rocket from Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
07:26
Interior Minister sets date for municipal elections in Mount Lebanon on May 12, 2024
Lebanon News
07:26
Interior Minister sets date for municipal elections in Mount Lebanon on May 12, 2024
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:22
Waste sorting plant: Beirut and Mount Lebanon set to revive Karantina plant
News Bulletin Reports
12:22
Waste sorting plant: Beirut and Mount Lebanon set to revive Karantina plant
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:31
Policy pivot: Israeli decision-making altered after Biden-Netanyahu talks
News Bulletin Reports
12:31
Policy pivot: Israeli decision-making altered after Biden-Netanyahu talks
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:20
Trump believes that Israel is losing 'war of communication'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:20
Trump believes that Israel is losing 'war of communication'
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:57
Israel to sack two officers after finding grave errors in strike on aid workers
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:57
Israel to sack two officers after finding grave errors in strike on aid workers
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More