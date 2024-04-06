Biden urges Egypt and Qatar to pressure Hamas to reach hostage agreement with Israel

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-06 | 00:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Biden urges Egypt and Qatar to pressure Hamas to reach hostage agreement with Israel
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Biden urges Egypt and Qatar to pressure Hamas to reach hostage agreement with Israel

US President Joe Biden on Friday urged the leaders of Egypt and Qatar to pressure Hamas militants to agree to a Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal ahead of a fresh round of talks this weekend in Cairo.

A US official said that CIA Director Bill Burns will lead the US delegation to the Cairo talks.

A senior Biden administration official said Biden wrote letters to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, on the state of the hostage talks. He urged them to secure commitments from Hamas to agree to and abide by a deal.

The United States and its allies view a ceasefire as essential to allowing more humanitarian aid to get into Gaza amid fears of famine among the Palestinians there.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan will meet the families of the hostages at the White House on Monday, the official said.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

United States

Qatar

Egypt

Israel

Hamas

War

Gaza

Joe Biden

Ceasefire

Negotiations

Hostages

LBCI Next
Australia deems Israeli information on death of aid worker in Gaza 'insufficient'
Policy pivot: Israeli decision-making altered after Biden-Netanyahu talks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-29

Proposal to release Israeli hostages in Gaza to be presented to Hamas, Qatar says

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-03

Qatari PM says dispute in Gaza ceasefire negotiations is over return of displaced people

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-01

Al Jazeera sources: Cairo meeting fails to advance ceasefire talks in Israel-Hamas war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-29

Israeli PM Netanyahu approves sending delegation to Egypt, Qatar for Gaza talks

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:38

Australia deems Israeli information on death of aid worker in Gaza 'insufficient'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:31

Policy pivot: Israeli decision-making altered after Biden-Netanyahu talks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:06

Gaza's famine: Israel's response to Gaza crisis sparks debate

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:13

Nasrallah: The threat of war on Lebanon did not halt confrontations, as the front in Lebanon remains and is linked to Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:59

Officials: Six dead, 10 others injured in Russian strike on Kharkiv

LBCI
World News
2023-10-17

Macron speaks of 'intensive meetings' progressing towards the release of hostages held by Hamas

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-04

Humanitarian Crisis in Lebanon: Impact of Israel-Hezbollah Confrontations

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

Interior Minister sets date for municipal elections in Mount Lebanon on May 12, 2024

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:13

Nasrallah: The threat of war on Lebanon did not halt confrontations, as the front in Lebanon remains and is linked to Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:02

Mustafa Barghouti to LBCI: Netanyahu may provoke conflict with Lebanon for self-interest, not for his people

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:06

Israeli army reports soldier injured by rocket from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

Interior Minister sets date for municipal elections in Mount Lebanon on May 12, 2024

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:22

Waste sorting plant: Beirut and Mount Lebanon set to revive Karantina plant

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:31

Policy pivot: Israeli decision-making altered after Biden-Netanyahu talks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:20

Trump believes that Israel is losing 'war of communication'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:57

Israel to sack two officers after finding grave errors in strike on aid workers

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More