Australia deems Israeli information on death of aid worker in Gaza 'insufficient'

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong announced on Saturday that the information provided by Israel regarding the killing of an Australian aid worker in Gaza due to an Israeli airstrike was 'insufficient.'



Wong told reporters that after being briefed by Israeli authorities on information related to the incident, Australia clarified that "we have not yet received sufficient information that meets our expectations" regarding the killing of Australian aid worker Zomi Frankcom.''



Frankcom was among seven aid workers working for the World Central Kitchen who were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Gaza.



AFP