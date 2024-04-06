Israeli army reports recovering a hostage's body in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-06 | 06:39
Israeli army reports recovering a hostage&#39;s body in Gaza
Israeli army reports recovering a hostage's body in Gaza

The Israeli army announced on Saturday that it had recovered the body of a hostage in Khan Yunis in the central Gaza Strip overnight, indicating that he was killed during his captivity.

The army stated in a statement that the victim, named Elad Katzir, was 47 years old when he was abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz during a Hamas attack on southern Israel on October 7th. 

"According to intelligence, Elad was murdered by IJ in captivity," the statement added.

His mother, who was kidnapped with him, was released on November 24th during the only ceasefire agreed upon between Israel and Hamas during six months of war.

AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Hamas

Israel

Hostage

October 7

