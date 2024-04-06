Death toll in Gaza rises to 33,137 since the outbreak of the war

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-06 | 07:16
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Death toll in Gaza rises to 33,137 since the outbreak of the war
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Death toll in Gaza rises to 33,137 since the outbreak of the war

The Hamas Health Ministry announced on Saturday that the death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to 33,137 since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas on the seventh of October.

A statement from the ministry indicated that during the 24 hours until Saturday morning, 46 people were killed, with the number of injuries rising to 75,815 wounded during six months of war.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Health Ministry

War

Israel

Gaza

Death Toll

LBCI Next
Hamas says its delegation will head to Cairo for Gaza ceasefire talks
Israeli army reports recovering a hostage's body in Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11

Hamas Health Ministry: The death toll from Israeli attacks rises to 31,112 since the start of the war in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-03

Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll in Gaza rises to 32,975 since the start of the war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-30

Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll in Gaza rises to 32,705 since the start of the war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-23

Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll in Gaza rises to 32,142 killed and 74,412 wounded since the outbreak of the war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:20

Hamas says its delegation will head to Cairo for Gaza ceasefire talks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:39

Israeli army reports recovering a hostage's body in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:40

Hezbollah, Amal Movement announce death of six members in Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:38

Australia deems Israeli information on death of aid worker in Gaza 'insufficient'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-03-29

Kyiv's top general states Ukraine needs less troops than expected

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:13

Nasrallah: The threat of war on Lebanon did not halt confrontations, as the front in Lebanon remains and is linked to Gaza

LBCI
World News
2024-01-09

Blinken affirms to Netanyahu the 'importance' of avoiding harm to civilians in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-02

Sayyed Fadlallah's bureau announces April 10th first day of Eid al-Fitr

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:13

Nasrallah: The threat of war on Lebanon did not halt confrontations, as the front in Lebanon remains and is linked to Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:40

Hezbollah, Amal Movement announce death of six members in Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:22

Waste sorting plant: Beirut and Mount Lebanon set to revive Karantina plant

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:31

Policy pivot: Israeli decision-making altered after Biden-Netanyahu talks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:06

Gaza's famine: Israel's response to Gaza crisis sparks debate

LBCI
Middle East News
03:15

Iranian army's Chief of Staff says attack on consulate in Damascus is a 'crazy step'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Kuwait's political evolution: Examining recent election outcomes

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:39

Israeli army reports recovering a hostage's body in Gaza

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More