Hamas says its delegation will head to Cairo for Gaza ceasefire talks

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-06 | 07:20
High views
Hamas says its delegation will head to Cairo for Gaza ceasefire talks

Hamas said on Saturday that a delegation led by Khalil al-Hayya, a leader in the movement, will head to Cairo tomorrow, Sunday, April 7th, for Gaza ceasefire talks.

