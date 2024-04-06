News
UN Humanitarian Coordinator considers the Gaza war a 'betrayal of humanity'
2024-04-06 | 09:10
Martin Griffiths, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, described the ongoing Israeli war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, which has been ongoing for six months, as a "betrayal of humanity."
Griffiths said in a statement: "It must also spur a collective determination that there be a reckoning for this betrayal of humanity."
AFP
