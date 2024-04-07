UK sends ship to boost aid for Gaza, sets up a new maritime corridor

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-07 | 00:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UK sends ship to boost aid for Gaza, sets up a new maritime corridor
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
UK sends ship to boost aid for Gaza, sets up a new maritime corridor

A British Royal Navy ship will supply aid to Gaza as part of an international effort to help set up a new humanitarian maritime corridor in early May, the foreign office and ministry of defense said on Saturday.

The multinational effort, involving the United States, Cyprus and other partners, will develop a new temporary pier off the coast of Gaza, British foreign minister David Cameron said.

"The situation in Gaza is dire, and the prospect of famine is real. We remain committed to getting aid to those who so desperately need it," Cameron said in a statement.

Cameron has also pledged 9.7 million pounds ($12.26 million) for aid equipment and logistical expertise to help set up the maritime corridor from Cyprus to Gaza, his office said.

The initiative will see aid pre-screened in Cyprus and delivered directly to Gaza through the new US temporary pier being constructed off the coast or via Ashdod Port after Israel agreed to open it, the foreign ministry said.

British defense minister Grant Shapps said the new temporary pier on the coast of Gaza would host cargo ships to deliver aid by sea.

The government said British military teams had been embedded with planning teams in the US operational headquarters in Tampa, Florida, as well as in Cyprus for several weeks to develop the safest and most effective maritime route.

Last week, the killing of seven aid workers, including three British nationals, in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza stirred global outrage and saw the dismissal of two Israeli military officers.

Britain said it would continue to call for "reform of deconfliction mechanisms", along with assurances that guarantee the safety and security of aid workers.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

UK

Britain

Gaza

Navy

Ship

Aid

Maritime

Corridor

War

LBCI Next
Australia to appoint a special advisor to investigate killing of aid workers in Gaza
Israeli forces recover slain Gaza hostage, Egypt to host new truce talks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-08

UK, US collaborate on Gaza aid maritime corridor

LBCI
World News
2024-03-13

Washington is working to coordinate efforts to set maritime aid corridor into Gaza, says Blinken

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-09

First Gaza aid shipment from Cyprus: European Commission anticipates maritime passage access

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-09

EU sees maritime aid corridor to Gaza opening this weekend

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:21

Gaza's death toll exceeds 33,100

LBCI
Middle East News
06:12

Iranian official says Israeli embassies are no longer safe

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:47

Israeli military withdraws most ground troops from southern Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:13

Israel prepared to handle any developments with Iran, defense minister says

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-07-27

Greek firefighters continue battle against wildfires amidst strong winds

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-01-09

Lebanon in the middle of war

LBCI
World News
2024-03-25

US hits Russian fintech operators for sanctions evasion work

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-13

France proposes Hezbollah withdrawal, border talks for Israel-Lebanon truce

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:09

Israel launches strikes on eastern Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
08:41

Explosions reported near Syrian capital, verification in progress

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:40

Israel escalates stance on prisoner exchange negotiations as it prepares for potential Iranian response

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:20

Hamas says its delegation will head to Cairo for Gaza ceasefire talks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:02

Lavender: The Controversial Weaponization of Artificial Intelligence

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:55

Gulf Countries' Shift: From Oil to Minerals in Africa

LBCI
Middle East News
04:22

Two vessels targeted southwest of Yemen's Aden

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:13

Israel prepared to handle any developments with Iran, defense minister says

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More