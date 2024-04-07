News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
24
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Arbaji - Season 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
24
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UK sends ship to boost aid for Gaza, sets up a new maritime corridor
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-07 | 00:57
High views
Share
Share
2
min
UK sends ship to boost aid for Gaza, sets up a new maritime corridor
A British Royal Navy ship will supply aid to Gaza as part of an international effort to help set up a new humanitarian maritime corridor in early May, the foreign office and ministry of defense said on Saturday.
The multinational effort, involving the United States, Cyprus and other partners, will develop a new temporary pier off the coast of Gaza, British foreign minister David Cameron said.
"The situation in Gaza is dire, and the prospect of famine is real. We remain committed to getting aid to those who so desperately need it," Cameron said in a statement.
Cameron has also pledged 9.7 million pounds ($12.26 million) for aid equipment and logistical expertise to help set up the maritime corridor from Cyprus to Gaza, his office said.
The initiative will see aid pre-screened in Cyprus and delivered directly to Gaza through the new US temporary pier being constructed off the coast or via Ashdod Port after Israel agreed to open it, the foreign ministry said.
British defense minister Grant Shapps said the new temporary pier on the coast of Gaza would host cargo ships to deliver aid by sea.
The government said British military teams had been embedded with planning teams in the US operational headquarters in Tampa, Florida, as well as in Cyprus for several weeks to develop the safest and most effective maritime route.
Last week, the killing of seven aid workers, including three British nationals, in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza stirred global outrage and saw the dismissal of two Israeli military officers.
Britain said it would continue to call for "reform of deconfliction mechanisms", along with assurances that guarantee the safety and security of aid workers.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
UK
Britain
Gaza
Navy
Ship
Aid
Maritime
Corridor
War
Next
Australia to appoint a special advisor to investigate killing of aid workers in Gaza
Israeli forces recover slain Gaza hostage, Egypt to host new truce talks
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-08
UK, US collaborate on Gaza aid maritime corridor
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-08
UK, US collaborate on Gaza aid maritime corridor
0
World News
2024-03-13
Washington is working to coordinate efforts to set maritime aid corridor into Gaza, says Blinken
World News
2024-03-13
Washington is working to coordinate efforts to set maritime aid corridor into Gaza, says Blinken
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-09
First Gaza aid shipment from Cyprus: European Commission anticipates maritime passage access
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-09
First Gaza aid shipment from Cyprus: European Commission anticipates maritime passage access
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-09
EU sees maritime aid corridor to Gaza opening this weekend
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-09
EU sees maritime aid corridor to Gaza opening this weekend
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:21
Gaza's death toll exceeds 33,100
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:21
Gaza's death toll exceeds 33,100
0
Middle East News
06:12
Iranian official says Israeli embassies are no longer safe
Middle East News
06:12
Iranian official says Israeli embassies are no longer safe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:47
Israeli military withdraws most ground troops from southern Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:47
Israeli military withdraws most ground troops from southern Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:13
Israel prepared to handle any developments with Iran, defense minister says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:13
Israel prepared to handle any developments with Iran, defense minister says
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-07-27
Greek firefighters continue battle against wildfires amidst strong winds
World News
2023-07-27
Greek firefighters continue battle against wildfires amidst strong winds
0
Press Highlights
2024-01-09
Lebanon in the middle of war
Press Highlights
2024-01-09
Lebanon in the middle of war
0
World News
2024-03-25
US hits Russian fintech operators for sanctions evasion work
World News
2024-03-25
US hits Russian fintech operators for sanctions evasion work
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-13
France proposes Hezbollah withdrawal, border talks for Israel-Lebanon truce
Lebanon News
2024-02-13
France proposes Hezbollah withdrawal, border talks for Israel-Lebanon truce
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
00:09
Israel launches strikes on eastern Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:09
Israel launches strikes on eastern Lebanon
2
Middle East News
08:41
Explosions reported near Syrian capital, verification in progress
Middle East News
08:41
Explosions reported near Syrian capital, verification in progress
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:40
Israel escalates stance on prisoner exchange negotiations as it prepares for potential Iranian response
News Bulletin Reports
12:40
Israel escalates stance on prisoner exchange negotiations as it prepares for potential Iranian response
4
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:20
Hamas says its delegation will head to Cairo for Gaza ceasefire talks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:20
Hamas says its delegation will head to Cairo for Gaza ceasefire talks
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:02
Lavender: The Controversial Weaponization of Artificial Intelligence
News Bulletin Reports
11:02
Lavender: The Controversial Weaponization of Artificial Intelligence
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:55
Gulf Countries' Shift: From Oil to Minerals in Africa
News Bulletin Reports
10:55
Gulf Countries' Shift: From Oil to Minerals in Africa
7
Middle East News
04:22
Two vessels targeted southwest of Yemen's Aden
Middle East News
04:22
Two vessels targeted southwest of Yemen's Aden
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:13
Israel prepared to handle any developments with Iran, defense minister says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:13
Israel prepared to handle any developments with Iran, defense minister says
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More