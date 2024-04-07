News
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
24
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
20
o
Australia to appoint a special advisor to investigate killing of aid workers in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-07 | 01:14
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Australia to appoint a special advisor to investigate killing of aid workers in Gaza
Canberra will appoint a special advisor tasked with working with Israel to ensure "transparency" in the investigation into the killing of seven humanitarian workers, including an Australian, in an Israeli drone strike in Gaza, according to Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong.
Wong told reporters on Saturday that the information provided by Israel regarding the killing of the Australian worker was insufficient, and Canberra wants to appoint a "qualified" person to oversee the investigations.
She explained, "The government will appoint a special advisor whom we have asked the Israelis to work with so that we can be assured of the correctness of the investigation into the bombing of a convoy of the 'World Central Kitchen,' based in the United States."
"We want to have full confidence in transparency (...) any investigation," she added.
Seven humanitarian workers with the organization, six foreigners and one Palestinian, were killed in an Israeli drone strike on Monday, targeting the three vehicles in their convoy in the besieged territory.
The Israeli army admitted on Wednesday to committing a series of "serious errors," saying it was targeting "a Hamas militant."
Wong had previously stated that Australia considers the information provided by the Israeli side does not meet the "level of clarity" expected.
She emphasized that the killing of humanitarian workers "cannot be justified and requires clear, practical action to ensure that this tragedy is never repeated."
AFP
