Israel says four soldiers killed in Gaza

2024-04-07 | 01:33
Israel says four soldiers killed in Gaza
Israel says four soldiers killed in Gaza

The Israeli military published the names on Sunday of four soldiers killed in the Gaza Strip, bringing to 604 its losses in ground fighting there as the war against Hamas reached the half-year mark.

The four commandos died on Saturday in southern Gaza, the military said in a statement that followed weeks of relatively low Israeli casualties. 

Hamas had claimed an ambush against Israeli forces in the southern town of Khan Younis on Saturday.

Reuters
 
