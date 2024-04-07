Israel prepared to handle any developments with Iran, defense minister says

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-07 | 05:13
Israel prepared to handle any developments with Iran, defense minister says

Israel's defense minister said on Sunday the country was ready to handle any scenario that may develop with its foe Iran as it stayed on alert for a possible retaliatory attack to the killing of Iranian generals on April 1.

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant's office made the statement after he held an "operational situation assessment" with senior military officers.

"Upon completing the assessment, Minister Gallant emphasized that the defense establishment has completed preparations for responses in the event of any scenario that may develop vis-à-vis Iran," his office said.

Iran has threatened to respond to a suspected Israeli strike in Damascus that killed seven Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps members, among them a senior commander.

Israel has not confirmed it was behind the strike. Though its leaders have said in more general terms that they are operating against Iran, which backs militant groups Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon, both of which have been in combat with Israel for the past six months.

The United States is also on high alert and preparing for a possible attack by Iran targeting Israeli or American assets in the region.

Reuters
Israeli military withdraws most ground troops from southern Gaza
Israel says four soldiers killed in Gaza
