FM Cameron: UK support for Israel 'is not unconditional'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-07 | 09:03
High views
Share
Share
2
min
FM Cameron: UK support for Israel 'is not unconditional'
Britain's support for Israel depends on it abiding by international humanitarian law, foreign minister David Cameron said in a newspaper column on Sunday, days after an Israeli airstrike killed seven aid workers, including three Britons.
"Our backing is not unconditional," Cameron wrote in The Sunday Times. "We expect such a proud and successful democracy to abide by international humanitarian law, even when challenged."
The British government has been a staunch ally of Israel since the Hamas attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7 that triggered Israel's war to eliminate the militant Islamist group. But Cameron has hardened his language in recent months over the dire humanitarian situation in the Palestinian enclave.
Cameron warned on Sunday of the risk of mass starvation unless Israel allowed more aid. On Saturday, Britain said it would supply a naval vessel to ship aid as part of an international effort.
In a statement on Sunday to mark six months since the initial Hamas attack, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak repeated his call for the Palestinian group to release Israeli hostages and for an immediate pause in fighting.
"We continue to stand by Israel's right to defeat the threat from Hamas terrorists … but the whole of the UK is shocked by the bloodshed, and appalled by the killing of brave British heroes who were bringing food to those in need," he said.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
FM
Cameron
UK
Support
Israel
Gaza
