US says Israeli military troop reduction in south Gaza seems a 'rest and refit'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-07 | 10:34
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US says Israeli military troop reduction in south Gaza seems a &#39;rest and refit&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US says Israeli military troop reduction in south Gaza seems a 'rest and refit'

The Israeli military's troop reduction in the southern Gaza Strip appears to be a "rest and refit" and not necessarily indicative of any new operations, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said in an ABC News interview on Sunday.

"As we understand it, and through their public announcements, it is really just about rest and refit for these troops ... and not necessarily that we can tell indicative of some coming new operation for these troops," Kirby said when asked about the step.

The Israeli military said earlier its troop reduction, opens new tab in south Gaza leaves just one brigade there six months after the start of the Israeli offensive following Palestinian Islamist group Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel.



Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

US

Israeli

Military

Troop

Reduction

Gaza

LBCI Next
Israeli forces recover slain Gaza hostage, Egypt to host new truce talks
Israel escalates stance on prisoner exchange negotiations as it prepares for potential Iranian response
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:47

Israeli military withdraws most ground troops from southern Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-18

Israeli military says troops raid Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-06

Australia deems Israeli information on death of aid worker in Gaza 'insufficient'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-04

Israeli military suspends leave for all combat units, statement reports

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:32

Security leaks: Suspicions arise over assassination of Iranian commander in Damascus

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:21

GPS spoofing: Israel's tactics and Lebanon's defense dilemma

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:17

War review: Israel grapples with costs and casualties as Cabinet approves Cairo talks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:41

World Central Kitchen founder questions Israeli investigation into deadly strike

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-11

Lebanon's traffic authority to accept first-time driving license applications from November 15

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:17

War review: Israel grapples with costs and casualties as Cabinet approves Cairo talks

LBCI
World News
2023-10-15

Beijing: Israel is acting beyond the limits of self-defense

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-25

Lebanon's Late Rally Not Enough Against Latvia in FIBA Basketball World Cup Opener—Full Game Analysis

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:09

Israel launches strikes on eastern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:50

Israeli airstrike hits residence in Toura, NNA reports

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:21

GPS spoofing: Israel's tactics and Lebanon's defense dilemma

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:47

Israeli military withdraws most ground troops from southern Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:38

Cyprus-Lebanon relations tested: Illegal migration crisis experienced in both countries

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:32

Security leaks: Suspicions arise over assassination of Iranian commander in Damascus

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:13

Israel prepared to handle any developments with Iran, defense minister says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:17

War review: Israel grapples with costs and casualties as Cabinet approves Cairo talks

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More