US says Israeli military troop reduction in south Gaza seems a 'rest and refit'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-07 | 10:34
US says Israeli military troop reduction in south Gaza seems a 'rest and refit'
The Israeli military's troop reduction in the southern Gaza Strip appears to be a "rest and refit" and not necessarily indicative of any new operations, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said in an ABC News interview on Sunday.
"As we understand it, and through their public announcements, it is really just about rest and refit for these troops ... and not necessarily that we can tell indicative of some coming new operation for these troops," Kirby said when asked about the step.
The Israeli military said earlier its troop reduction, opens new tab in south Gaza leaves just one brigade there six months after the start of the Israeli offensive following Palestinian Islamist group Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
US
Israeli
Military
Troop
Reduction
Gaza
Next
Israeli forces recover slain Gaza hostage, Egypt to host new truce talks
Israel escalates stance on prisoner exchange negotiations as it prepares for potential Iranian response
Previous
