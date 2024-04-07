World Central Kitchen founder questions Israeli investigation into deadly strike

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-07 | 10:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
World Central Kitchen founder questions Israeli investigation into deadly strike
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
World Central Kitchen founder questions Israeli investigation into deadly strike

World Central Kitchen founder Jose Andres raised questions Sunday over the Israeli investigation into a strike that killed seven of his staff in Gaza and warned that the conflict had become a "war against humanity itself."

"I want to thank, obviously, the Israeli army for doing such a quick investigation," the head of the US-based charity told ABC's "This Week."

"At the same time, I would say with something so complicated, the investigation should be much deeper," he added.

"And I would say that the perpetrator cannot investigate himself."

The Israeli army has insisted that their killing on Monday of the World Central Kitchen workers in Gaza was a "tragic mistake."

Three Britons, a US-Canadian dual national, a Pole, an Australian, and a Palestinian were killed when their convoy, whose route was cleared with the army, was repeatedly struck.

In its investigation, the Israeli military said an armed man climbed on the roof of one of the trucks and "started firing his weapon," leading to suspicions that Hamas had hijacked the "convoy."

When asked about the Israeli report, Andres questioned the narrative, adding, "This is not anymore about the seven men and women of World Central Kitchen that perished in this unfortunate event."

He charged that Israel was targeting anything that "seems" to move and has been doing so "for too long."

"This doesn't seem like a war against terror. This doesn't seem anymore like a war about defending Israel," he said. "It really, at this point, seems like a war against humanity itself."



AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

World Central Kitchen

Founder

Israeli

Investigation

Strike

Gaza

LBCI Next
Israeli forces recover slain Gaza hostage, Egypt to host new truce talks
Israel escalates stance on prisoner exchange negotiations as it prepares for potential Iranian response
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-04

Israel: The investigation into the airstrike on relief convoy in Gaza will take weeks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-04

World Central Kitchen calls for independent investigation into killing of aid workers by Israeli army

LBCI
World News
2024-04-03

US demands 'swift' Israeli investigation into attack on aid workers in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-02

Israeli President offers 'apology' after relief workers died in strike in Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:32

Security leaks: Suspicions arise over assassination of Iranian commander in Damascus

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:21

GPS spoofing: Israel's tactics and Lebanon's defense dilemma

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:17

War review: Israel grapples with costs and casualties as Cabinet approves Cairo talks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:34

US says Israeli military troop reduction in south Gaza seems a 'rest and refit'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-11

Lebanon's traffic authority to accept first-time driving license applications from November 15

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:17

War review: Israel grapples with costs and casualties as Cabinet approves Cairo talks

LBCI
World News
2023-10-15

Beijing: Israel is acting beyond the limits of self-defense

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-25

Lebanon's Late Rally Not Enough Against Latvia in FIBA Basketball World Cup Opener—Full Game Analysis

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:09

Israel launches strikes on eastern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:50

Israeli airstrike hits residence in Toura, NNA reports

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:21

GPS spoofing: Israel's tactics and Lebanon's defense dilemma

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:47

Israeli military withdraws most ground troops from southern Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:38

Cyprus-Lebanon relations tested: Illegal migration crisis experienced in both countries

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:32

Security leaks: Suspicions arise over assassination of Iranian commander in Damascus

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:13

Israel prepared to handle any developments with Iran, defense minister says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:17

War review: Israel grapples with costs and casualties as Cabinet approves Cairo talks

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More