World Central Kitchen founder questions Israeli investigation into deadly strike

World Central Kitchen founder Jose Andres raised questions Sunday over the Israeli investigation into a strike that killed seven of his staff in Gaza and warned that the conflict had become a "war against humanity itself."



"I want to thank, obviously, the Israeli army for doing such a quick investigation," the head of the US-based charity told ABC's "This Week."



"At the same time, I would say with something so complicated, the investigation should be much deeper," he added.



"And I would say that the perpetrator cannot investigate himself."



The Israeli army has insisted that their killing on Monday of the World Central Kitchen workers in Gaza was a "tragic mistake."



Three Britons, a US-Canadian dual national, a Pole, an Australian, and a Palestinian were killed when their convoy, whose route was cleared with the army, was repeatedly struck.



In its investigation, the Israeli military said an armed man climbed on the roof of one of the trucks and "started firing his weapon," leading to suspicions that Hamas had hijacked the "convoy."



When asked about the Israeli report, Andres questioned the narrative, adding, "This is not anymore about the seven men and women of World Central Kitchen that perished in this unfortunate event."



He charged that Israel was targeting anything that "seems" to move and has been doing so "for too long."



"This doesn't seem like a war against terror. This doesn't seem anymore like a war about defending Israel," he said. "It really, at this point, seems like a war against humanity itself."







