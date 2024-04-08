News
Al Qahera news: Progress in Gaza truce talks in Cairo
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-08 | 00:22
Al Qahera news: Progress in Gaza truce talks in Cairo
Talks on a truce in the Gaza conflict are making progress in Cairo, and all parties have agreed on basic points, Egypt's Al-Qahera News state-affiliated TV channel said early on Monday, citing a senior Egyptian source.
Israel and Hamas sent teams to Egypt on Sunday for fresh talks on a potential ceasefire in the six-month conflict, following the arrival on Saturday of U.S. CIA Director William Burns.
There was no immediate comment from Hamas, and none of the parties to the Cairo talks confirmed the Al-Qahera news report.
According to Al-Qahera, the Hamas and Qatar delegations left Cairo and will return within two days to agree on the terms of a final agreement, while the Israel and U.S. delegations will leave within a few hours. It added that consultations will continue in the next 48 hours.
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that Israel would not agree to a ceasefire without the release of hostages, while Hamas reiterated its demands, which include a permanent ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, and a return of displaced people.
Netanyahu said that despite growing international pressure, Israel would not give in to "extreme" demands from Gaza's Islamist rulers Hamas.
Thousands of Israeli protesters in Jerusalem rallied on Sunday, demanding the release of around 130 hostages still held in Gaza.
Western countries have voiced outrage over what they see as an unacceptably high Palestinian civilian death toll and humanitarian crisis in Gaza that have resulted from Israel's campaign to destroy Hamas.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Truce
Egypt
Cairo
Hamas
Israel
War
Benjamin Netanyahu
