Israel prepares for military operations in Rafah

Israeli leaders are preparing for military operations in the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, where the majority of the population of the Strip fled after six months of war between the Israeli army and Hamas.



Negotiations in Cairo to reach a ceasefire have made "significant progress," and further negotiations are expected in the coming days, according to the "Cairo News" channel, which is close to the Egyptian authorities.



However, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that the forces had left Khan Yunis "in preparation to continue their missions... in the Rafah area."



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said hours earlier, "We are one step away from victory."



On the ground, dozens of displaced Palestinians returned from Rafah to Khan Yunis on Sunday, immediately after the Israeli withdrawal, which was preceded by raids on both cities, according to images from Agence France-Presse.



AFP