Hamas official says no progress made at Cairo ceasefire talks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-08 | 04:02
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Hamas official says no progress made at Cairo ceasefire talks
A Hamas official told Reuters on Monday that no progress was made at a new round of Gaza ceasefire talks in Cairo, also attended by delegations from Israel, Qatar, and the United States.
"There is no change in the position of the occupation, and therefore, there is nothing new in the Cairo talks," the Hamas official, who asked not to be named, told Reuters.
"There is no progress yet," he added.
Earlier on Monday, Egypt's state-affiliated Al-Qahera News TV channel quoted a senior Egyptian source as saying progress had been made in the talks after a deal was reached among participating delegations on issues under discussion.
Israel and Hamas sent teams to Egypt on Sunday after the arrival on Saturday of CIA Director William Burns, whose presence underlined U.S. pressure for a deal that would free hostages held in Gaza and ease the humanitarian crisis there.
Israel and Hamas, at war in the Gaza Strip since October, have failed so far to resolve disagreements over their main demands.
Hamas wants an end to Israel's offensive and a full Israeli withdrawal from the shattered territory, while Israel wants a deal to free hostages from Gaza in exchange for a number of Palestinians in its jails without a commitment to end the war.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas
Gaza
Cairo
Ceasefire
Talks
Egypt
Israel
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-06
Hamas says its delegation will head to Cairo for Gaza ceasefire talks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-06
Hamas says its delegation will head to Cairo for Gaza ceasefire talks
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-01
Al Jazeera sources: Cairo meeting fails to advance ceasefire talks in Israel-Hamas war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-01
Al Jazeera sources: Cairo meeting fails to advance ceasefire talks in Israel-Hamas war
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-30
Egyptian TV: Truce talks between Israel, Hamas to resume Sunday in Cairo
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-30
Egyptian TV: Truce talks between Israel, Hamas to resume Sunday in Cairo
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-07
Hamas delegation leaves Egypt's Cairo, talks on Gaza truce to resume next week
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-07
Hamas delegation leaves Egypt's Cairo, talks on Gaza truce to resume next week
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:35
Gaza's death toll surpasses 33,200: Health Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:35
Gaza's death toll surpasses 33,200: Health Ministry
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:23
Nicaragua seeks to halt German arms exports to Israel at ICJ
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:23
Nicaragua seeks to halt German arms exports to Israel at ICJ
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:03
Israel prepares for military operations in Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:03
Israel prepares for military operations in Rafah
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:22
Al Qahera news: Progress in Gaza truce talks in Cairo
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:22
Al Qahera news: Progress in Gaza truce talks in Cairo
Lebanon News
01:53
Security forces apprehend Syrians linked to Pascal Sleiman's kidnapping, Lebanese army says
Lebanon News
01:53
Security forces apprehend Syrians linked to Pascal Sleiman's kidnapping, Lebanese army says
0
Lebanon News
06:10
LBCI News page on X hacked
Lebanon News
06:10
LBCI News page on X hacked
0
World News
2024-03-22
Ukraine: Occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on verge of blackout
World News
2024-03-22
Ukraine: Occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on verge of blackout
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:35
Gaza's death toll surpasses 33,200: Health Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:35
Gaza's death toll surpasses 33,200: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
1
Lebanon News
01:53
Security forces apprehend Syrians linked to Pascal Sleiman's kidnapping, Lebanese army says
Lebanon News
01:53
Security forces apprehend Syrians linked to Pascal Sleiman's kidnapping, Lebanese army says
2
Lebanon News
00:11
Search intensifies for missing coordinator: Pascal Sleiman's abduction shocks Byblos
Lebanon News
00:11
Search intensifies for missing coordinator: Pascal Sleiman's abduction shocks Byblos
3
Lebanon News
02:57
Israeli airstrike targets Radwan Force commander in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:57
Israeli airstrike targets Radwan Force commander in southern Lebanon
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:21
GPS spoofing: Israel's tactics and Lebanon's defense dilemma
News Bulletin Reports
12:21
GPS spoofing: Israel's tactics and Lebanon's defense dilemma
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:38
Cyprus-Lebanon relations tested: Illegal migration crisis experienced in both countries
News Bulletin Reports
12:38
Cyprus-Lebanon relations tested: Illegal migration crisis experienced in both countries
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Security leaks: Suspicions arise over assassination of Iranian commander in Damascus
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Security leaks: Suspicions arise over assassination of Iranian commander in Damascus
7
Lebanon News
06:10
LBCI News page on X hacked
Lebanon News
06:10
LBCI News page on X hacked
8
Lebanon News
05:30
MP Ghada Ayoub to LBCI: Syrian displacement is an 'illegitimate presence'
Lebanon News
05:30
MP Ghada Ayoub to LBCI: Syrian displacement is an 'illegitimate presence'
