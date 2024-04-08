Nicaragua seeks to halt German arms exports to Israel at ICJ

Nicaragua asked the International Court of Justice on Monday to order Berlin to halt military arms exports to Israel and reverse its decision to stop funding U.N. Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA, saying there is a serious risk of genocide in Gaza.



Nicaragua's agent ambassador Carlos Jose Arguello Gomez told the court Germany had violated the 1948 Genocide Convention by continuing to supply Israel with arms after ICJ judges ruled it was plausible that Israel violated some rights guaranteed under the genocide convention during its assault on Gaza.



"There can be no question that Germany (...) was well aware, and is well aware, of at least the serious risk of genocide being committed," in the Gaza strip, Arguello Gomez said.



Israel has denied allegations of genocide and said it has the right to defend itself. German officials have said the ICJ case is not justified.



Arguello Gomez recalled that under the genocide treaty signatory states like Germany also have the duty to prevent genocide.



Berlin will present its side in court on Tuesday.



Nicaragua's case at the ICJ, also known as the World Court, builds on a genocide case South Africa brought against Israel.







Reuters