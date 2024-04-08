Gaza's death toll surpasses 33,200: Health Ministry

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-08 | 07:35
Gaza&#39;s death toll surpasses 33,200: Health Ministry
Gaza's death toll surpasses 33,200: Health Ministry

At least 33,207 Palestinians have been killed and 75,933 others wounded in Israel's military offensive on Gaza since October 7, Gaza’s health ministry reported on Monday.


