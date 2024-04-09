News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
22
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Kaser Adem - Al Saradib
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
22
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hamas: Israeli proposal failed to meet Palestinian demands, yet it is under review
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-09 | 00:04
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Hamas: Israeli proposal failed to meet Palestinian demands, yet it is under review
Hamas said early on Tuesday that Israel's proposal that it received from Qatari and Egyptian mediators did not meet any of the demands of Palestinian factions.
However, the group added in a statement it would study the proposal, which it described as "intransigent," and deliver its response to the mediators.
A Hamas official told Reuters on Monday that the group has rejected the Israeli ceasefire proposal made at talks in Cairo, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said a date was set for an invasion of Rafah, Gaza's last refuge for displaced Palestinians.
Israel and Hamas sent teams to Egypt on Sunday for talks that included Qatari and Egyptian mediators as well as CIA Director William Burns.
Burn's presence underlined rising pressure from Israel's main ally, the US, for a deal that would free Israeli hostages held in Gaza and get aid to Palestinian civilians left destitute by six months of conflict.
But senior Hamas official Ali Baraka told Reuters: "We reject the latest Israeli proposals that the Egyptian side informed us of. The politburo met today and decided this."
Another Hamas official had earlier told Reuters that no progress had been made in the negotiations.
"There is no change in the position of the occupation (Israel), and therefore, there is nothing new in the Cairo talks," the Hamas official, who asked not to be identified, told Reuters. "There is no progress yet."
Israel said it was keen to reach a prisoners-for-hostages deal, by which it would free a number of Palestinians jailed in its prisons in return for the hostages in Gaza, but it wasn't ready to end the military offensive before it invaded Rafah.
Hamas wants any agreement to secure an end to the Israeli military offensive, get Israeli forces out of Gaza, and allow the displaced to return to their homes across the enclave.
"We are constantly working to achieve our goals, first and foremost the release of all our hostages and achieving a complete victory over Hamas," Netanyahu said.
"This victory requires entry into Rafah and the elimination of the terrorist battalions there. It will happen - there is a date." He did not specify the date.
Of the 253 people Hamas seized on Oct. 7, 133 hostages remain captive. Negotiators have spoken of around 40 going free in the first stage of a prospective deal.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas
Israel
Proposal
Palestinian
Gaza
War
Cairo
United States
Next
Israel deploys C-dome defense system for the first time
Egyptian mediation: Insights on Israel-Hamas prisoner exchange deal
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-08
Gaza war goals: Israel blames Hamas for stalling prisoner exchange amid Cairo's deal proposal
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-08
Gaza war goals: Israel blames Hamas for stalling prisoner exchange amid Cairo's deal proposal
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-01
Al Jazeera sources: Cairo meeting fails to advance ceasefire talks in Israel-Hamas war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-01
Al Jazeera sources: Cairo meeting fails to advance ceasefire talks in Israel-Hamas war
0
World News
2024-03-25
Trump describes Hamas' Oct 7 attack as 'horrible,' but says Israel should 'wrap up' Gaza war
World News
2024-03-25
Trump describes Hamas' Oct 7 attack as 'horrible,' but says Israel should 'wrap up' Gaza war
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11
Hamas warns against aid cooperation with Israel amid Gaza war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11
Hamas warns against aid cooperation with Israel amid Gaza war
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:09
Israel deploys C-dome defense system for the first time
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:09
Israel deploys C-dome defense system for the first time
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Egyptian mediation: Insights on Israel-Hamas prisoner exchange deal
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Egyptian mediation: Insights on Israel-Hamas prisoner exchange deal
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Assessing the damage: Human and economic toll after six months of confrontation in South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Assessing the damage: Human and economic toll after six months of confrontation in South Lebanon
0
World News
12:24
White House says ‘up to Hamas to come through’ on Gaza ceasefire
World News
12:24
White House says ‘up to Hamas to come through’ on Gaza ceasefire
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
00:31
US Republicans urge Ukraine aid vote
World News
00:31
US Republicans urge Ukraine aid vote
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-13
US pause on funding UNRWA may become permanent
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-13
US pause on funding UNRWA may become permanent
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-21
Satellite images reveal 35% of Gaza's buildings have been destroyed, UN says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-21
Satellite images reveal 35% of Gaza's buildings have been destroyed, UN says
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-01
Reduced to rubble: Israeli forces withdraw from Al-Shifa hospital, leaving behind destruction
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-01
Reduced to rubble: Israeli forces withdraw from Al-Shifa hospital, leaving behind destruction
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Security de-escalation efforts accompany Pascal Sleiman's abduction: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Security de-escalation efforts accompany Pascal Sleiman's abduction: Here are the details
2
Lebanon News
14:29
Lebanese army confirms: Pascal Sleiman killed during car theft attempt by Syrian gang
Lebanon News
14:29
Lebanese army confirms: Pascal Sleiman killed during car theft attempt by Syrian gang
3
Lebanon News
16:24
Political assassination? Lebanese Forces Party raises concerns over Pascal Sleiman's death
Lebanon News
16:24
Political assassination? Lebanese Forces Party raises concerns over Pascal Sleiman's death
4
Lebanon News
12:07
Security sources to LBCI: Lebanese and Syrians were among the group that kidnapped Pascal Sleiman
Lebanon News
12:07
Security sources to LBCI: Lebanese and Syrians were among the group that kidnapped Pascal Sleiman
5
Lebanon News
02:57
Israeli airstrike targets Radwan Force commander in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:57
Israeli airstrike targets Radwan Force commander in southern Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
14:51
Lebanon's PM Najib Mikati reacts to Pascal Sleiman's death: Urges restraint and investigation
Lebanon News
14:51
Lebanon's PM Najib Mikati reacts to Pascal Sleiman's death: Urges restraint and investigation
7
Lebanon News
11:28
Hezbollah's Nasrallah: The targeting of Iranian consulate by Israel is one of the most significant attacks in Syria in years
Lebanon News
11:28
Hezbollah's Nasrallah: The targeting of Iranian consulate by Israel is one of the most significant attacks in Syria in years
8
Lebanon News
15:25
Kataeb Party leader offers condolences to Samir Geagea for Pascal Sleiman's death
Lebanon News
15:25
Kataeb Party leader offers condolences to Samir Geagea for Pascal Sleiman's death
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More