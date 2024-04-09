News
French FM suggests sanctions on Israel to get aid into Gaza
2024-04-09 | 03:41
France's foreign minister said on Tuesday that pressure, and possibly sanctions, must be imposed on Israel to open crossings to get humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza.
"There must be levers of influence, and there are multiple levers, going up to sanctions to let humanitarian aid cross checkpoints," Stephane Sejourne told RFI radio and France 24 television.
"France was one of the first countries to propose European Union sanctions on Israeli settlers who are committing acts of violence in the West Bank. We will continue, if needed, to obtain the opening of humanitarian aid," he said.
Some 33,207 Palestinians have been killed in six months of conflict, Gaza's health ministry said on Monday. Most of the enclave's 2.3 million people are homeless, and many are at risk of famine.
Hamas killed 1,200 people in southern Israel in a cross-border attack on Oct. 7 that triggered the conflict, according to Israeli tallies.
Reuters
