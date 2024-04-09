News
Gaza's death toll rises to 33,360 since Oct.7 war outbreak
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-09 | 07:04
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Gaza's death toll rises to 33,360 since Oct.7 war outbreak
Hamas' Health Ministry announced on Tuesday that the death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to 33,360 since the start of the war between Israel and the movement on October 7.
A statement from the ministry indicated that during the 24 hours until Tuesday morning, 153 people were killed, noting that the total number of injured has risen to 75,993 casualties as the war enters its seventh month.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Hamas
Death Toll
Israel
War
October 7
Strike
Attack
