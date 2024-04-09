Israel to buy tents for nearly 500,000 Gazans before Rafah assault

Israel is buying 40,000 tents to shelter almost half a million Gazans ahead of a ground attack on what it claims is Hamas’ last bastion in Rafah, a government source said Tuesday.



Israel has invited tenders for the tents, each housing 12 people, or some 480,000 people in total, according to the proposal published on the website of the defense ministry.



“I confirm that a call for tenders has been made, intended for the Gaza Strip,” the government source told AFP, requesting anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to the media.



Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said a ground assault on Rafah is planned, despite an international outcry against it.



On Monday, he said “there is a date” for the offensive without saying when the assault would begin.







AFP