Israel to buy tents for nearly 500,000 Gazans before Rafah assault

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-09 | 09:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel to buy tents for nearly 500,000 Gazans before Rafah assault
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel to buy tents for nearly 500,000 Gazans before Rafah assault

Israel is buying 40,000 tents to shelter almost half a million Gazans ahead of a ground attack on what it claims is Hamas’ last bastion in Rafah, a government source said Tuesday.

Israel has invited tenders for the tents, each housing 12 people, or some 480,000 people in total, according to the proposal published on the website of the defense ministry.

“I confirm that a call for tenders has been made, intended for the Gaza Strip,” the government source told AFP, requesting anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to the media.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said a ground assault on Rafah is planned, despite an international outcry against it.

On Monday, he said “there is a date” for the offensive without saying when the assault would begin.



AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Buy

Tents

Gaza

Rafah

Assault

LBCI Next
Hamas: Israeli proposal failed to meet Palestinian demands, yet it is under review
Egyptian mediation: Insights on Israel-Hamas prisoner exchange deal
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-27

Israeli attacks on Rafah raise fear assault could begin

LBCI
World News
2024-03-19

Washington makes 'fresh push' for Gaza ceasefire to avert famine, Rafah assault

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-02

Health Ministry: At least ten killed in Israeli airstrike hitting tent in Rafah, southern Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-26

Guterres warns that an Israeli attack on Rafah would mean "the end of humanitarian aid programs" in Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:53

Iran says Israeli presence in UAE is a threat

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:12

Australia to consider recognizing Palestinian state

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:33

Netanyahu states Israel will completely eliminate Hamas' brigades, including in Rafah

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:49

Israeli seaborne missile defense system used for first time

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:49

Lebanese Forces party describes Pascal Sleiman's death a 'political crime'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-21

Kafra attack: Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in southern Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2024-03-06

Nikki Haley concludes White House bid

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:07

Security sources to LBCI: Lebanese and Syrians were among the group that kidnapped Pascal Sleiman

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

Security de-escalation efforts accompany Pascal Sleiman's abduction: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:29

Lebanese army confirms: Pascal Sleiman killed during car theft attempt by Syrian gang

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:24

Political assassination? Lebanese Forces Party raises concerns over Pascal Sleiman's death

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:07

Security sources to LBCI: Lebanese and Syrians were among the group that kidnapped Pascal Sleiman

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:13

LBCI sources unveil new details about Pascal Sleiman's murder case

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:51

Lebanon's PM Najib Mikati reacts to Pascal Sleiman's death: Urges restraint and investigation

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:25

Kataeb Party leader offers condolences to Samir Geagea for Pascal Sleiman's death

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:28

Hezbollah's Nasrallah: The targeting of Iranian consulate by Israel is one of the most significant attacks in Syria in years

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More