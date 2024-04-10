Israeli Army: 468 aid trucks enter Gaza

The Israeli army reported that 468 trucks loaded with humanitarian aid entered Gaza on Tuesday, marking the largest number to enter the territory in one day since the outbreak of the war between Israel and Hamas on October 7th.



The army stated, "468 trucks were inspected and transported to Gaza today."



It clarified that "this number of aid trucks is the largest to enter Gaza in one day since the start of the war," noting that "over 1200 trucks loaded with relief supplies entered the territory in the past three days."



Additionally, the army highlighted that "in addition to that, 303 bundles containing hundreds and thousands of food packages were airdropped over Gaza."



