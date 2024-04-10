Ireland intends to recognize a Palestinian state

Irish Foreign Minister Micheal Martin announced on Tuesday in Dublin that his country intends to move towards recognizing a Palestinian state in the coming weeks.



Martin stated that he would formally propose to the government the recognition of a Palestinian state following wider international discussions.



Addressing the Irish Parliament, he said, "There is no doubt in anyone's mind among you that recognizing a Palestinian state will happen."



He emphasized that postponing recognition is no longer convincing or defensible.



AFP