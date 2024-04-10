Death toll in Gaza rises to 33,482 since the outbreak of the war

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-10 | 09:03
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Death toll in Gaza rises to 33,482 since the outbreak of the war
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Death toll in Gaza rises to 33,482 since the outbreak of the war

The Hamas Health Ministry announced on Wednesday that the death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to 33,482 since the start of the war between Israel and the movement on October 7th.

According to a statement from the ministry, 122 people were killed within 24 hours until Wednesday, bringing the total number of injuries to 76,049 as the war enters its seventh month.

AFP 
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Hamas

Health Ministry

Death Toll

October 7th

LBCI Next
Israeli Army: 468 aid trucks enter Gaza
Talks between the US and Israel on Rafah to take place within two weeks: White House
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-05

Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll rises to 33,091 in Gaza since October 7th

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-03

Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll in Gaza rises to 32,975 since the start of the war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-30

Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll in Gaza rises to 32,705 since the start of the war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-27

Hamas Ministry of Health: Death toll in Gaza rises to 32,490 since October 7th

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:28

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh confirms death of sons, grandchildren in Israeli strike: Al Jazeera

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:33

Israeli strike kills Ismail Haniyeh's sons in Gaza: Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:43

Lebanon 'will bear the cost' if war expands, says Israel war cabinet member Gantz

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:14

Israel would allow around 150,000 Gaza residents to return north in potential truce: Reuters

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-09

LRC, Syrian Red Crescent, and Lebanese Army converge in Homs to receive Pascal Sleiman's body

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-04

Humanitarian Crisis in Lebanon: Impact of Israel-Hezbollah Confrontations

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-10

Lebanese Minister Ali Hamie: Israeli airspace violations span entire country

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-25

BDL's Riad Salameh stops the “Sayrafa” platform

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:07

New lead emerges in Pascal Sleiman murder investigation: Suspect identified

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:37

Lebanese PM Najib Mikati adjusts duration of Eid al-Fitr holiday

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:19

Honoring Pascal Sleiman: The final journey from Dora to Jbeil

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:40

The 'dark side' of Lebanon-Syria border: Understanding illicit activities, organized crime networks, and security concerns

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:20

MP Mohammad Raad says resistance stands firm against Israel's temporary ceasefire proposal

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:23

UNIFIL urges permanent ceasefire, solutions for lasting peace - statement

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:03

Death toll in Gaza rises to 33,482 since the outbreak of the war

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:43

Lebanon 'will bear the cost' if war expands, says Israel war cabinet member Gantz

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More