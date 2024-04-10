Israeli strike kills Ismail Haniyeh's sons in Gaza: Reuters

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-10 | 10:33
Israeli strike kills Ismail Haniyeh's sons in Gaza: Reuters
Israeli strike kills Ismail Haniyeh's sons in Gaza: Reuters

A Hamas-affiliated news agency stated that three sons of the movement's leader, Ismail Haniyeh, were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Gaza, Reuters reported.
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Ismail Haniyeh

Israel

Airstrike

Gaza

