News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
19
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ramadan Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
19
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli strike kills Ismail Haniyeh's sons in Gaza: Reuters
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-10 | 10:33
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli strike kills Ismail Haniyeh's sons in Gaza: Reuters
A Hamas-affiliated news agency stated that three sons of the movement's leader, Ismail Haniyeh, were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Gaza, Reuters reported.
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas
Ismail Haniyeh
Israel
Airstrike
Gaza
Next
Israeli Army: 468 aid trucks enter Gaza
Talks between the US and Israel on Rafah to take place within two weeks: White House
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
12:28
Lebanon's Interior Minister promises public updates on investigation into Pascal Sleiman's case
Lebanon News
12:28
Lebanon's Interior Minister promises public updates on investigation into Pascal Sleiman's case
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Mossad in the Shadows: Probing Mohammed Sarur's Mysterious Death and Alleged Funding Ties to Hamas and Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Mossad in the Shadows: Probing Mohammed Sarur's Mysterious Death and Alleged Funding Ties to Hamas and Hezbollah
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:18
Fueling the Future: Israel's Gas Exploration and Lebanon's Waiting Game
News Bulletin Reports
12:18
Fueling the Future: Israel's Gas Exploration and Lebanon's Waiting Game
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:14
Confronting China: Trilateral Meeting in Washington Addresses Rising Concerns
News Bulletin Reports
12:14
Confronting China: Trilateral Meeting in Washington Addresses Rising Concerns
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:28
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh confirms death of sons, grandchildren in Israeli strike: Al Jazeera
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:28
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh confirms death of sons, grandchildren in Israeli strike: Al Jazeera
0
Lebanon News
09:43
Lebanon 'will bear the cost' if war expands, says Israel war cabinet member Gantz
Lebanon News
09:43
Lebanon 'will bear the cost' if war expands, says Israel war cabinet member Gantz
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:14
Israel would allow around 150,000 Gaza residents to return north in potential truce: Reuters
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:14
Israel would allow around 150,000 Gaza residents to return north in potential truce: Reuters
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:03
Death toll in Gaza rises to 33,482 since the outbreak of the war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:03
Death toll in Gaza rises to 33,482 since the outbreak of the war
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
00:13
US military destroys Houthi missile targeting a ship in the Gulf of Aden
World News
00:13
US military destroys Houthi missile targeting a ship in the Gulf of Aden
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-25
Presidential file: Qatar's special envoy discusses Lebanese presidential crisis in recent Beirut visit
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-25
Presidential file: Qatar's special envoy discusses Lebanese presidential crisis in recent Beirut visit
0
World News
2024-04-03
A 6-magnitude earthquake hits Japan, EMSC says
World News
2024-04-03
A 6-magnitude earthquake hits Japan, EMSC says
0
Middle East News
2023-10-13
1,537 killed in Gaza, including 500 children, according to Hamas Health Ministry
Middle East News
2023-10-13
1,537 killed in Gaza, including 500 children, according to Hamas Health Ministry
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:07
New lead emerges in Pascal Sleiman murder investigation: Suspect identified
Lebanon News
03:07
New lead emerges in Pascal Sleiman murder investigation: Suspect identified
2
Lebanon News
14:37
Lebanese PM Najib Mikati adjusts duration of Eid al-Fitr holiday
Lebanon News
14:37
Lebanese PM Najib Mikati adjusts duration of Eid al-Fitr holiday
3
Lebanon News
07:19
Honoring Pascal Sleiman: The final journey from Dora to Jbeil
Lebanon News
07:19
Honoring Pascal Sleiman: The final journey from Dora to Jbeil
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:40
The 'dark side' of Lebanon-Syria border: Understanding illicit activities, organized crime networks, and security concerns
News Bulletin Reports
12:40
The 'dark side' of Lebanon-Syria border: Understanding illicit activities, organized crime networks, and security concerns
5
Lebanon News
08:20
MP Mohammad Raad says resistance stands firm against Israel's temporary ceasefire proposal
Lebanon News
08:20
MP Mohammad Raad says resistance stands firm against Israel's temporary ceasefire proposal
6
Lebanon News
05:23
UNIFIL urges permanent ceasefire, solutions for lasting peace - statement
Lebanon News
05:23
UNIFIL urges permanent ceasefire, solutions for lasting peace - statement
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:03
Death toll in Gaza rises to 33,482 since the outbreak of the war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:03
Death toll in Gaza rises to 33,482 since the outbreak of the war
8
Lebanon News
09:43
Lebanon 'will bear the cost' if war expands, says Israel war cabinet member Gantz
Lebanon News
09:43
Lebanon 'will bear the cost' if war expands, says Israel war cabinet member Gantz
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More