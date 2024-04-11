Gallant: Israel will open a new land crossing to facilitate aid delivery to Palestinians

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-11 | 00:14
High views
Gallant: Israel will open a new land crossing to facilitate aid delivery to Palestinians
Gallant: Israel will open a new land crossing to facilitate aid delivery to Palestinians

The Israeli Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, announced that Israel will open a new land crossing aimed primarily at facilitating the delivery of aid to Palestinians in Gaza from abroad or from Jordan.

Gallant explained to journalists that the new crossing will be established in the northern part of the Gaza border to reduce the time it takes for aid to arrive by truck from Ashdod, located 40 kilometers away.

The Israeli Defense Minister emphasized that the new crossing would enhance the delivery of aid arriving by land from Jordan to eastern Israel.

He pointed out that this will have a direct impact on the flow of aid intended to channel into Gaza.
 
