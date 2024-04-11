Netanyahu states Israel's preparing for scenarios in other areas than Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-11 | 07:29
High views
Netanyahu states Israel's preparing for scenarios in other areas than Gaza

Israel is continuing its war in Gaza but is also preparing for scenarios in other areas, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday, amid concern that Iran was preparing to strike Israel in response for the killing of senior Iranian commanders.

"We are preparing to meet the security needs of the State of Israel both in defence and attack," he said, in comments released by his office following a visit to an air force base in southern Israel.

Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

War

Gaza

Benjamin Netanyahu

Iran

Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll in Gaza rises to 33,545 since the start of the war
Netanyahu not consulted on the killing of Ismail Haniyeh's sons: Israeli media say
