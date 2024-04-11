Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll in Gaza rises to 33,545 since the start of the war

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-11 | 08:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll in Gaza rises to 33,545 since the start of the war
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll in Gaza rises to 33,545 since the start of the war

The Hamas Ministry of Health announced on Thursday an increase in the death toll in the Gaza Strip to 33,545 since the start of the war on the seventh of October.

According to a statement from the ministry, during the 24 hours until Thursday, 63 people were killed, with the total number of injuries rising to 76,094 as the war entered its seventh month.
 
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Israel

War

Gaza

Death Toll

Health Ministry

LBCI Next
Israel accuses Hamas of 'turning its back' on ceasefire proposal in Gaza
Netanyahu states Israel's preparing for scenarios in other areas than Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11

Hamas Health Ministry: The death toll from Israeli attacks rises to 31,112 since the start of the war in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-03

Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll in Gaza rises to 32,975 since the start of the war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-30

Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll in Gaza rises to 32,705 since the start of the war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-23

Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll in Gaza rises to 32,142 killed and 74,412 wounded since the outbreak of the war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:14

UN Security Council calls on Israel to increase efforts in facilitating aid access to Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:46

Israel accuses Hamas of 'turning its back' on ceasefire proposal in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:29

Netanyahu states Israel's preparing for scenarios in other areas than Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:59

Netanyahu not consulted on the killing of Ismail Haniyeh's sons: Israeli media say

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-10

UNIFIL urges permanent ceasefire, solutions for lasting peace - statement

LBCI
Sports News
2023-07-20

Formula One: Verstappen aspires to strengthen his control in Hungary

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-07

Genocidal acts: South Africa files complaint against Israel at the International Court of Justice

LBCI
Sports News
2023-06-24

Lebanon shows promise despite 74-58 setback against Slovenia in FIBA U19 World Cup

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

Mossad in the Shadows: Probing Mohammed Sarur's Mysterious Death and Alleged Funding Ties to Hamas and Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:15

Russia warns citizens against traveling to Lebanon, Israel, and Palestine: Spokesperson

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:36

Israeli army ramps up defenses anticipating Iranian retaliation: Maneuvers and political tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:06

Lebanon's Interior Minister advocates law enforcement, rejects hostility towards Syrian refugees

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:18

Fueling the Future: Israel's Gas Exploration and Lebanon's Waiting Game

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:11

Lebanon's Demands and Challenges at the Brussels Conference for Refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:28

Lebanon's Interior Minister promises public updates on investigation into Pascal Sleiman's case

LBCI
Middle East News
15:39

Germany’s Lufthansa pauses flights to and from Tehran amid Middle East crisis

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More