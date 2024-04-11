Israel accuses Hamas of 'turning its back' on ceasefire proposal in Gaza

An Israeli government spokesperson accused Hamas on Thursday of 'turning its back' on a 'very reasonable' proposal for a ceasefire in the ongoing war between them in the Gaza Strip, which was presented by the mediation parties, the United States, Qatar, and Egypt.



David Mencer, spokesperson for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office, stated, "There is a very reasonable offer on the table, and Hamas continues to turn its back on it."



He also criticized international pressure on Israel, arguing that it helps Hamas and pushes it away from negotiations.



