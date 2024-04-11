News
Breaking News
UN Security Council calls on Israel to increase efforts in facilitating aid access to Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-11 | 11:14
UN Security Council calls on Israel to increase efforts in facilitating aid access to Gaza
On Thursday, the United Nations Security Council affirmed its acknowledgment of Israel's commitment to opening additional crossings for humanitarian aid entry into Gaza, urging it to do 'more' in light of the dire conditions in the besieged territory.
Members of the Council stated in a statement that they "took note of Israel's announcement to open the Erez crossing and allow the use of the Ashdod port for aid into Gaza," yet emphasized the need for further efforts to deliver necessary humanitarian assistance in response to the level of needs in Gaza.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
United Nations
Security Council
Aid
Gaza
Israel
Next
Gallant: Israel will open a new land crossing to facilitate aid delivery to Palestinians
Biden urges Hamas to accept latest ceasefire proposal
Previous
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-10
Israeli Army: 468 aid trucks enter Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-10
Israeli Army: 468 aid trucks enter Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-09
French FM suggests sanctions on Israel to get aid into Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-09
French FM suggests sanctions on Israel to get aid into Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-06
Australia deems Israeli information on death of aid worker in Gaza 'insufficient'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-06
Australia deems Israeli information on death of aid worker in Gaza 'insufficient'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-05
Berlin: Israel has no excuse to block aid to Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-05
Berlin: Israel has no excuse to block aid to Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:46
Ismail Haniyeh following death of his sons in Israeli attack: Hamas still seeks an agreement
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:46
Ismail Haniyeh following death of his sons in Israeli attack: Hamas still seeks an agreement
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:46
Israel accuses Hamas of 'turning its back' on ceasefire proposal in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:46
Israel accuses Hamas of 'turning its back' on ceasefire proposal in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:25
Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll in Gaza rises to 33,545 since the start of the war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:25
Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll in Gaza rises to 33,545 since the start of the war
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:29
Netanyahu states Israel's preparing for scenarios in other areas than Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:29
Netanyahu states Israel's preparing for scenarios in other areas than Gaza
Middle East News
2024-04-10
Israeli army targets Hezbollah infrastructure in Syria
Middle East News
2024-04-10
Israeli army targets Hezbollah infrastructure in Syria
0
Lebanon News
12:15
RSF urges international pressure on Israel over Issam Abdallah's death in Southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:15
RSF urges international pressure on Israel over Issam Abdallah's death in Southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-02
Sayyed Fadlallah's bureau announces April 10th first day of Eid al-Fitr
Lebanon News
2024-04-02
Sayyed Fadlallah's bureau announces April 10th first day of Eid al-Fitr
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-07
Netanyahu: No Gaza truce without release of hostages
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-07
Netanyahu: No Gaza truce without release of hostages
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
1
Lebanon News
02:15
Russia warns citizens against traveling to Lebanon, Israel, and Palestine: Spokesperson
Lebanon News
02:15
Russia warns citizens against traveling to Lebanon, Israel, and Palestine: Spokesperson
2
Lebanon News
07:06
Lebanon's Interior Minister advocates law enforcement, rejects hostility towards Syrian refugees
Lebanon News
07:06
Lebanon's Interior Minister advocates law enforcement, rejects hostility towards Syrian refugees
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:27
Lebanese Travel Surge: Shifting Holiday Destinations Amid Economic Changes
News Bulletin Reports
11:27
Lebanese Travel Surge: Shifting Holiday Destinations Amid Economic Changes
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:24
US-Backed Settlement: Navigating Lebanon-Israel Border Tensions and Hezbollah's Role
News Bulletin Reports
11:24
US-Backed Settlement: Navigating Lebanon-Israel Border Tensions and Hezbollah's Role
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Israel Heightens Readiness Amid Rising Tensions with Iran
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Israel Heightens Readiness Amid Rising Tensions with Iran
6
Middle East News
15:39
Germany’s Lufthansa pauses flights to and from Tehran amid Middle East crisis
Middle East News
15:39
Germany’s Lufthansa pauses flights to and from Tehran amid Middle East crisis
7
World News
15:48
France's Bordeaux knife attack kills one, reports BFM TV
World News
15:48
France's Bordeaux knife attack kills one, reports BFM TV
8
Lebanon News
12:15
RSF urges international pressure on Israel over Issam Abdallah's death in Southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:15
RSF urges international pressure on Israel over Issam Abdallah's death in Southern Lebanon
