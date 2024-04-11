UN Security Council calls on Israel to increase efforts in facilitating aid access to Gaza

On Thursday, the United Nations Security Council affirmed its acknowledgment of Israel's commitment to opening additional crossings for humanitarian aid entry into Gaza, urging it to do 'more' in light of the dire conditions in the besieged territory.



Members of the Council stated in a statement that they "took note of Israel's announcement to open the Erez crossing and allow the use of the Ashdod port for aid into Gaza," yet emphasized the need for further efforts to deliver necessary humanitarian assistance in response to the level of needs in Gaza.



AFP