Ismail Haniyeh following death of his sons in Israeli attack: Hamas still seeks an agreement
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-11 | 13:46
Ismail Haniyeh following death of his sons in Israeli attack: Hamas still seeks an agreement
Ismail Haniyeh, the chairman of the political bureau of Hamas, said on Thursday that his sons, who were killed in an Israeli attack, were not fighters in the movement.
When asked if their deaths would affect the negotiations, Haniyeh stated, "Our Palestinian people's interests come before anything else, and our sons and children are part of this people and part of this journey."
He told Reuters, "We are seeking an agreement, but until this moment, the Zionist enemy is procrastinating and evading responding to the demands to provide the required entitlement for reaching an agreement," referring to the ongoing talks to halt the ceasefire in Gaza and exchange prisoners.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas
Israel
Attack
Agreement
Ceasefire
Palestine
War
Next
Netanyahu not consulted on the killing of Ismail Haniyeh's sons: Israeli media say
Gallant: Israel will open a new land crossing to facilitate aid delivery to Palestinians
Previous
