Israeli defense minister: A direct Iranian attack would require appropriate response

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-12 | 00:21
Israeli defense minister: A direct Iranian attack would require appropriate response
Israeli defense minister: A direct Iranian attack would require appropriate response

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Thursday that Israel would respond directly to any attack by Iran.

“A direct Iranian attack will require an appropriate Israeli response against Iran," Gallant told US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, according to remarks issued by his office.

The Pentagon said the two discussed the United States' "iron-clad" commitment to Israel's security against threats from Iran and its proxies.

"Echoing President Biden's unequivocal message to Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, Secretary Austin assured Minister Gallant that Israel could count on full US support to defend Israel against Iranian attacks, which Tehran has publicly threatened," the Pentagon said.

It added that a visit by the top US general for the Middle East, Army General Michael "Erik" Kurilla, to Israel had been moved up so he could meet with Israeli military leadership and discuss "current security threats." Kurilla has been traveling to Israel regularly in recent months.

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Yoav Gallant

Iran

Attack

Defense Minister

