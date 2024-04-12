Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll rises to 33,634 in Gaza since October 7th

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-12 | 04:24
Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll rises to 33,634 in Gaza since October 7th
Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll rises to 33,634 in Gaza since October 7th

The Ministry of Health in Gaza stated on Friday that at least 33,634 Palestinians have been killed and 76,214 others injured as a result of the Israeli military attack on the sector since October 7th.

The ministry added that 89 Palestinians were killed and 120 others injured in the past 24 hours.

Reuters
