Spain: There are 'clear' signs that Europe is ready to recognize Palestinian state

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-12 | 07:28
Spain: There are 'clear' signs that Europe is ready to recognize Palestinian state

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Friday said there were "clear signs" in Europe that countries in the region were prepared to recognize a Palestinian state.

Sanchez had earlier met with his Norwegian counterpart Jonas Gahr Store in Oslo amid his diplomatic campaign to garner support for the recognition of Palestinian statehood.

Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Spain

Europe

Palestinian State

Pedro Sanchez

Jonas Gahr Store

Norway

